ACPD Chief Ron Lantz announces retirement

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Chief Ron Lantz will be retiring from the Albemarle County Police Department next year.

The county announced Friday, October 1, that Lantz will be leaving the department March 1, 2022.

“I could not be prouder of the work the men and women of the Albemarle County Police Department do every day. It truly has been my honor and privilege to lead this team. Albemarle County is a special place to live and work, and I am so thankful I was blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of this community,” Lantz said.

“Chief Lantz has been a tremendous asset to the police department and to all within the community by virtue of his leadership and through his commitment to applying the principles of community-based policing throughout Albemarle County,” Deputy County Executive Doug Walker said. “His focus on constructive community partnerships, attracting and retaining well-trained and high-quality staff, and increasing departmental diversity will be lasting legacies of his tenure.”

Lantz was promoted to chief in 2016 after serving four years as the deputy chief.

The county said it will begin the recruitment process for a successor in the coming weeks.

