Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Waynesboro High School encouraging eligible students to register to vote

Waynesboro High School posts voter registration QR codes throughout the school.
Waynesboro High School posts voter registration QR codes throughout the school.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia is challenging high schools around the state to help get more students who can vote registered to do so.

A teacher at Waynesboro High School is working to meet that challenge and have the voices of his students heard.

“This age group, 18-25, is the lowest represented in elections,” social studies teacher Jason McHenry said.

Part of the reason why, he says, is apathy.

“A lot of the students were ‘why vote? People don’t care anyways. It’s not going to count. It’s not going to matter,”’ McHenry said.

But he wanted to show his students their voices do matter.

“We talked about it and we continued to discuss, but I encouraged them, look, I’m not giving you any other work today. Today’s focus is become a voter, become and informed voter,” McHenry said.

Students had time in class to register to vote, and there are QR codes posted throughout the school so students can register that way as well.

Last year, 166 18-year-olds in Waynesboro registered to vote, with about 60 percent of them making it to the polls.

Teaching students that their vote allows them to have a say in what happens to them is the message McHenry emphasizes.

And while he hopes more students register, he says more needs to be done.

“I do think there should be more driven initiatives, more value put into why they need to vote because their voice needs to be heard,” McHenry said.

The deadline to vote in the November 2 election is October 12.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at the Virginia's second gubernatorial debate
All three candidates for Virginia governor make appearance at final debate
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at Virginia's first gubernatorial debate on...
McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for first debate on eve of beginning of early voting
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe looks ahead at Nov. election against Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum
People in and around Charlottesville are being called on to help Haiti
Former Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. speaks on earthquake aftermath