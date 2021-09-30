Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wall to wall sunshine

Warmer and more humid weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing clear skies and light wind this morning, resulting in chilly temperatures . We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as our pleasant stretch of weather continues. As high pressure drifts east conditions will begin to warm and turn more humid this weekend. We are currently tracking a system, that is expected to bring rain chances for the start and middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & outstanding !, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Beautiful Stretch of Fall Days
nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny and pleasant