Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is providing clear skies and light wind this morning, resulting in chilly temperatures . We’ll see plenty of sunshine today as our pleasant stretch of weather continues. As high pressure drifts east conditions will begin to warm and turn more humid this weekend. We are currently tracking a system, that is expected to bring rain chances for the start and middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & outstanding !, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

