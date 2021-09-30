Advertise With Us
UVA Medical Center Hour addresses burnout amongst healthcare workers

Health care workers who were once saluted for saving lives in the COVID-19 outbreak are now being issued panic buttons and ditching their scrubs before going out in public to avoid harassment.(Source: CNN)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Healthcare professionals are stressing the importance of self care and mental health, while also addressing burnout in the industry.

These topics were covered during the UVA Medical Center Hour Wednesday, September 29.

Many healthcare workers said they felt overwhelmed at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, but still appreciated. Now, with staffing and equipment shortages, burnout has gotten worse and many are feeling undervalued.

“There is a subset of the people that we speak to where we say, ‘tell me about a time where you felt you mattered at work,’” Doctor Julie Hizlip said. “And they say, ‘I can’t remember the last time I felt like I mattered.’ To me, that’s simply tragic.”

Clinicians say simply addressing wellbeing is not enough, and systems may need to be changed to see results.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

