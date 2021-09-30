Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week.

United said Thursday that many employees facing termination uploaded their vaccination cards and won’t get fired.

That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320.

United announced the vaccine requirement in August.

The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Afton Express
Afton Express halfway to reaching rider goal
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress halfway home in averting partial federal shutdown