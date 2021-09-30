SMJH offering free flu shots in Charlottesville Oct. 2

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital wants to help drive away the flu this season.

SMJH is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic Saturday, October 2, at the Jefferson School City Center in Charlottesville.

Anyone 18 years and older can get a free flu shot. You don’t need to make an appointment, and vaccines are first-come-first-served while supplies last.

The clinic starts at 8 a.m., and you must wear a mask in order to get your shot.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.