Seasonable Start to October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The last afternoon of September will feature a sunny, blue sky and pleasant temperatures. More of the same for the first of October, Friday! A cool overnight and milder afternoon expected. Fine conditions for your outdoor plans Friday and Saturday.

We’ll have a milder southerly wind this weekend. That will boost temperatures to above average levels.

Saturday will be dry and most of Sunday as well. Sunday will be the warmest day of the the next week at least.

Tracking the progress of a few weather disturbances which will get closer to the region by late Sunday. There could be a shower, mainly west by later in the day and evening.

An unsettled weather pattern for a lot of next week. At this time, there’s a daily chance for some rainfall. Forecast models differ on the amounts of rain. Some keep the rainfall lighter and more scattered, while others give the region more than two inches with a more widespread rain event. Keep checking back to updates.

The warmer than average temperatures may delay the typical mid and late October fall foliage.

Hurricane Sam will remain well out over the Atlantic. East of Bermuda this weekend. It will increase the waves, surf and rip currents at your favorite beach.

Thursday afternoon: Sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light NW breeze.

Thursday overnight: Clear sky and cooling to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light NNE breeze.

Friday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 70s. Near calm wind.

Friday night: Clear sky and cooling to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Warm sunshine. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and then some clouds. Highs low to mid 80s. A shower chance, mainly west later in the day and night. Lows milder, lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some rain showers, highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, highs lower 70s.

