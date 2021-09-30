Advertise With Us
Respiratory viruses on the rise, especially in kids

(Source: CNN)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pediatric experts say they are facing added challenges on top of COVID-19.

Respiratory viruses are flying around the Charlottesville area.

Experts say the best way to stay safe is hand washing and staying home if you are sick.

Doctor Paige Perriello with Pediatrics Associates of Charlottesville says if you are worried about your child then that’s when you should be calling a doctor.

“Most people are calling on the early side right now because all of us who have young kids know that as soon as their child is sick - that in addition to treating them and being sure we figure out what’s going on - that they probably are going to need to be evaluated and tested for covid before they can go back to school,” Perriello said.

There is no way to tell if the sickness is a virus or COVID-19, so it is best to have a doctor check your child out and to get a test.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

