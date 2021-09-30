Quirk Gallery offers unique opportunity for artist looking to showcase work

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville hotel is acting as a blank canvas for artists looking to showcase their work.

Exhibits at the Quirk Hotel aim to bring creative designs to lift for both guests and artists.

“We obviously attract our hotel guests to the gallery - that’s a feature in our hotel - but we also want to include our community,” Gallery Manager Diana Nelson said. “The gallery opened in 2020. We did have to go through a period of closure, and so now we’re happy to be open again and get out in the community and get our community in the gallery.”

Quirk also includes other crafts to give exposure to central Virginia artisans.

“We want to be warm and welcoming,” Nelson said. “It’s really important that we include our local artisans that make jewelry and other craft items.”

The Quirk Gallery says it is booked out until 2024 due to the amount of artists that wanted their work on display.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.