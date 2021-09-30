Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Pandemic continues to affect lifestyle and wellness, experts say

The Fast Fitness manager says they have a core group of people who have returned to working...
The Fast Fitness manager says they have a core group of people who have returned to working out. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 16 states now have an obesity rate of 35% or higher.

Experts are linking heightened rates of obesity with pandemic-related lifestyle changes.

“For a lot of people, the pandemic just totally changed their lives. For example, a lot of people were either laid off or they lost their job,” said Colleen Bolander, registered dietician and nutritionist with Sentara RMH.

Bolander says she worked with many people whose routines were changed when the pandemic caused closures.

“It really kind of threw a wrench in the work, so to speak. For example, a lot of people were committed to working out at the gyms like three to four times a week, and then all of a sudden, the gyms closed,” Bolander said.

Katherine Basbaum, clinical dietician with the Heart and Vascular Center at UVA Health, says the pandemic made a lot of people give up their usual habits.

“We’ve been forced to be more sedentary. It’s not as safe to go out and exercise at the gym,” said Basbaum. “That takes a toll, not only on the body, but also on your psyche.”

Ben Ponton, manager and personal trainer at Fast Fitness in Stuarts Draft, says they’ve seen a slow increase in attendance since opening back up.

“When we opened back up, we started very slowly. I think a lot of people were scared to come back, but we have a very good group of core people who come in, and we’ve slowly brought it back up,” Ponton said.

Blue Ridge Community College’s Recreation Center and Student Activities Director Claire Richardson says it’s easy to be overwhelmed by lifestyle changes.

“When everything shut down, I don’t think we were expecting it to go on this long, and often we can feel out of control, and that’s where we need to remember that there are some things we can control, like being active and eating better,” Richardson said.

Richardson says working from home allowed many people to be more sedentary, which can increase stress.

“If you’re working from home and you have Wi-Fi and you can go outside, take that Zoom meeting out in nature because studies show when you spend time out in nature, even 20 or 30 minutes, your cortisol levels go down, so you’re less stressed,” Richardson said.

Basbaum suggests introducing small changes to increase activity and improve diet, like introducing new workouts and cutting out extra sodas.

The CDC reported about 32% of Virginia’s population has obesity.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Addressing a slew of state cabinet secretaries, Virginia’s Vaccine Coordinator said early...
COVID-19 kid vaccine could be approved in early November
(Source: CNN)
Respiratory viruses on the rise, especially in kids
(FILE)
SMJH offering free flu shots in Charlottesville Oct. 2
COVID-19
VDH: 866,776 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,750 deaths