Nice Start to October. Fine Friday. Temps Warm This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fine Fall Friday ahead as we kick off October! A nice stretch of days will take us through the weekend, with warmer temperatures returning. Highs this weekend above average, near 80 Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday, as south to southwest winds develop. This as high pressure moves offshore and a slow moving cold front approaches the region.

Showers and possible storms expected by Monday and an unsettled stretch of days is expected early to mid week, as a slow moving cold front, likely stalls just to the south. This will bring more clouds and daily chances for rain.

The warmer than average temperatures may delay the typical mid and late October fall foliage.

Hurricane Sam will remain well out over the Atlantic. East of Bermuda this weekend. It will increase the waves, surf and rip currents at the beaches.

Tonight: Clear sky and cooling to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light NNE breeze.

Friday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 70s. Near calm wind.

Friday night: Clear sky and cooling to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Warm sunshine. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and then some clouds. Highs low to mid 80s. A shower chance, mainly west later in the day and night. Lows milder, lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some rain showers, highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday:Sun and clouds, chance of showers. high Low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.