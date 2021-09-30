Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nice Start to October. Fine Friday. Temps Warm This Weekend

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A fine Fall Friday ahead as we kick off October! A nice stretch of days will take us through the weekend, with warmer temperatures returning. Highs this weekend above average, near 80 Saturday and low to mid 80s Sunday, as south to southwest winds develop. This as high pressure moves offshore and a slow moving cold front approaches the region.

Showers and possible storms expected by Monday and an unsettled stretch of days is expected early to mid week, as a slow moving cold front, likely stalls just to the south. This will bring more clouds and daily chances for rain.

The warmer than average temperatures may delay the typical mid and late October fall foliage.

Hurricane Sam will remain well out over the Atlantic. East of Bermuda this weekend. It will increase the waves, surf and rip currents at the beaches.

Tonight: Clear sky and cooling to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light NNE breeze.

Friday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 70s. Near calm wind.

Friday night: Clear sky and cooling to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday: Warm sunshine. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and then some clouds. Highs low to mid 80s. A shower chance, mainly west later in the day and night. Lows milder, lower 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some rain showers, highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, some showers, highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday:Sun and clouds, chance of showers. high Low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Seasonable Start to October
Autumn Foliage Report
First Week of October Outlook
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Wall to wall sunshine
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM