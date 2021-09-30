Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo, bottom. Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017.

Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpret signals sent from a multi-function switch.

The Korean automaker says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners.

Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 866,776 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,750 deaths
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19