Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Google Maps adding new wildfire layer

Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.(Source: Google via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google is adding a new wildfire layer to Google Maps.

You’ll be able to see the latest details about multiple fires all at the same time.

The company said the new layer will show “most major fires that cause significant evacuations” and many smaller fires.

There will also be links to things like emergency websites and information about evacuations, along with data about containment, the number of acres burned and road closures.

The wildfire map layer will be available on Android smartphones this week and on iPhones and computers in October.

There have been nearly 43,000 wildfires in the U.S. so far this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 866,776 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,750 deaths
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19