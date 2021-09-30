Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Funkys Skate Center hoping to open at the end of October

The owner hopes some of the upgrades made will last the next 50 years.
The owner hopes some of the upgrades made will last the next 50 years.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the one year anniversary of the Harrisonburg natural gas explosion that leveled a shopping center comes closer, one neighboring business has yet to open.

Funkys Skate Center, located behind the previous shopping center, has been closed since Oct. 17, 2020 after the explosion pulled down all of the ceiling tiles above the skating rink and destroyed almost every window of the building.

Owner Joanne Willis says for her, the one year of being closed has just felt like a lifetime. After almost a year of continuous repairs and delayed reopening, Willis says it will be time to get your skates back on soon.

Inside the building there is new insulation and lights. The party room, which took one of the hardest hits from the blast, has been restored with all new flooring.

Workers like Maryssa Mottesheard say they’ve committed more time to handiwork than just skating. Mottesheard says almost all repairs are complete and now they’re just waiting on a building inspector.

“We had a delay with the flooring coming in and the glass coming in so we could finish closing off the office windows,” Mottesheard says. “So that stuff kinda put us behind a little bit but we’re getting there.”

More improvements to the building include flooring around the rink, a projector for videos to be played on one wall, original artwork and an updated DJ booth.

Willis says she is hopeful the skating rink will reopen again at the end of October for guests. She says she’s still unsure when they will begin to take party reservations, but hopes that happens again soon too.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Henley Middle School in Albemarle County
Henley Middle School adopts innovative ways to encourage mask use for special needs students
Addressing a slew of state cabinet secretaries, Virginia’s Vaccine Coordinator said early...
COVID-19 kid vaccine could be approved in early November
The Fast Fitness manager says they have a core group of people who have returned to working...
Pandemic continues to affect lifestyle and wellness, experts say
Photo of phone wires in Buckingham County.
Century Link customers in Buckingham County complain of not having telephone services