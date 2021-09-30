Freshman lead Cavaliers in Orange & Blue World Series

Advertise With Us
By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team was on the diamond for its first game in the Orange & Blue World Series on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

UVA is coming off a College World Series appearance, but there are a lot of new faces in the lineup, and the freshmen made a big impact.

After the Orange team jumped out to a 4-0 lead, Blue answered with seven runs in the 4th.

Freshman Casey Saucke got the scoring started with an RBI triple, and Ben Petri added a 2-run triple.

They tied the game on a single by freshman Griffin O’Ferrall, and took the lead on a 2-out double by Chris Newell.

To keep the game moving, head coach Brian O’Connor gave the two base-runners a free pass, and ended the inning with Blue now up 7-4.

Orange tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the 4th, including an RBI single from former Fort Defiance star Addie Burrow, as the freshman drove home Drew Hamrock.

The game was called after six innings, and finished in a 7-7 tie.

The Cavaliers are scheduled to be back on the field for their next game in the Orange and Blue World Series on Sunday at six o’clock.

