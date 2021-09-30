Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Equal Justice Initiative announces expanded Legacy Museum in Alabama

By Valorie Lawson, WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The new and expanded Legacy Museum is opening this week in Alabama, the Equal Justice Initiative announced.

WSFA reported The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration will open Friday in downtown Montgomery. Free admission will be offered through Sunday.

After opening weekend, EJI says access to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum can be purchased in a single ticket costing $5.

The new Legacy Museum, according to EJI, provides visitors with a comprehensive history of the United States with a focus on the legacy of slavery. It presents exhibits and information about the Transatlantic Slave Trade, a detailed examination of Reconstruction and an expanded set of exhibits on the civil rights era.

Bryan Stevenson, the executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, says the museum is located on the site of a former cotton warehouse where enslaved people were forced to labor in bondage. Stevenson says the city’s history makes it an ideal location for the museum.

Lynchings, codified racial segregation, and the emergence of over-incarceration in the 20th Century are examined in-depth and brought to life through film, images, and first-person narratives inside the museum’s new exhibits.

“We believe that understanding our nation’s past is critical to finding a way forward on a range of contemporary issues. We’re proud that the Legacy Museum can play a vital role in helping people learn American history that’s often not taught and empower everyone to build healthier communities,” said Bryan Stevenson, EJI’s Executive Director.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19
Time-lapse video shows Kilauea volcano in Hawaii come back to life on Wednesday.
Kilauea volcano eruption seen in time-lapse video
Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting
(Source: CNN)
Respiratory viruses on the rise, especially in kids