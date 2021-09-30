COVID-19 kid vaccine could be approved in early November

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Addressing a slew of state cabinet secretaries, Virginia’s Vaccine Coordinator said early November is now when we can expect approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5 to 11.

“So that will be a big benefit for parents. A big boost to keeping kids in schools,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

When approval comes, about 723,000 children in Virginia will become eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Dr. Avula says the strategy is to rely on contractors to go into schools and offer COVID-19 vaccines.

“In the context of the delta variant everybody who’s got kids in schools has recognized the challenge this has been and we have to work through exposures and quarantines and really trying to minimize the impact on kids who are trying to stay in school,” said Dr. Avula.

Richmond public schools will offer after-school and weekend vaccine clinics to help out. Other school division’s plans will vary.

“We have an opportunity to plan between now and early November when these vaccines will likely be approved, to start planning that in a way that really optimizes parents and family’s access to vaccines,” said Dr. Avula.

But parents can also take their child to a pharmacy or their doctor for the vaccine.

“We just want them to be safe and continue growing,” said Pam Northam, First Lady of Virginia.

First Lady Northam, who was also at the meeting, had her own message: put kids first.

“So if we’re going to keep our kids in school, if we’re going to do the very best we can, we know that masks and vaccines are great weapons we have against this terrible disease,” said Dr. Avula.

Avula says a booster for Moderna’s vaccine could be approved by the end of October. The Virginia Department of Health is starting up large vaccine clinics again to help deal with the influx.

