Community partners stressing the importance of harm reduction

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community partners are preaching harm reduction to help drug addiction.

The Virginia Festival of the Book and the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition hosted a presentation Thursday, September 30, on harm reduction when using drugs.

Author Maia Szalavitz spoke on what harm reduction is and how it can save lives.

“Harm reduction is the idea within drug policy that we should try to stop people from getting hurt and not try to stop them from getting high, and this is critical because what we currently have been is trying and failing to stop people from getting high,” she said.

Szalavitz says people are inevitably going to get high so finding safe ways is effective in saving peoples’ lives.

