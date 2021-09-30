Century Link customers in Buckingham County complain of not having telephone services

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Century Link customers in Buckingham County are raising concerns over not having phone services for days, weeks, and even months.

County Supervisor Jordan Miles says over the past six months nearly 100 different Century Link customers across the county have reported services issues.

He says many of those people expressing concerns need to use their home phones for telehealth services, but cannot.

“Another gentleman called me, he’s on critical care. He lives in another part of the county. He’s a constituent of mine. He needs to have a phone to call his doctor. And for months, two months roughly, he didn’t have a telephone. He needed to drive down to the neighbors house to use her telephone. And that’s unacceptable,” Miles said.

NBC29 did reach out to a Century Link representative for comment but have heard nothing back at this time.

