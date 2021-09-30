Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Cavs ready to battle ‘Canes on Thursday Night

UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall
By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA football team will be looking to snap its two-game losing streak on Thursday night, as the Cavs and Canes square off in Miami.

Virginia is just 7-15 all-time in Thursday night games, and they’ll be playing on a short week for the second week in a row, after falling to Wake Forest last Friday.

UVA senior linebacker Elliott Brown says, “It just brought up another part of what we do here is ‘Fierce Urgency.’ We got back in the lab immediately after that game.”

It could be a high-scoring contest.

The Virginia defense has allowed an average of 48 points in its last two games.

They had a string of 19-consecutive drives end with a score, and head coach Bronco Mendenhall says they’ll have to be prepared for an up-tempo offense.

“Wake Forest was very fast getting on the ball,” says Mendenhall. “I would say Miami is faster than that.”

UVA leads the nation in passing yards per game this season, with 430.5, and the big plays stand out to Canes’ coach Manny Diaz.

“Virginia has always had a very well-coached offense,” says Diaz. “Robert Anae does a really good job. They’ve always been very efficient. What I mean by that is they’ve been able to control the game with a lot of short passes, and they would sort of drive you down the field. What makes them different this year is they are explosive, in addition to efficient.”

The Cavaliers have played at Hard Rock Stadium Four times since 2019, with three games against the Hurricanes...and once in the Orange Bowl.

“It’s a big facility, and it’s hot,” says Brown. “We just have to prepare our minds, prepare our bodies, for that change in temperature, change in weather, and that change in atmosphere.”

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM in Miami.

