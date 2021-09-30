‘Brewnited Way’ collaboration hitting Three Notch’d Taps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting September 30, you can order a cold draft beer and support a good cause as you drink it.

The United Way of Greater Charlottesville is partnering with Three Notch’d Brewing Company to brew the Envision Easy Drinking Lager.

During the month of October, Three Notch’d will also have a round up campaign with all proceeds supporting the United Way.

“Their mission is to make good beer, but also to have a positive impact on their community, so we figured it was a cool way to link what they were doing with what we’re doing,” United Way of Greater Charlottesville’s Price Thomas said.

Thomas says they’re hoping to help roughly 1,800 families out of poverty over five years.

The official campaign kicks off in two weeks with a block party at IX Art Park.

