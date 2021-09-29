Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Woman dragged, killed during carjacking

By KPRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A man carjacked a woman in Texas and dragged her four to five blocks, resulting in her death, police said.

“I went outside, and I see everybody. I see their faces,” Elkin Rodriguez said. “I see their reactions, and I knew it was bad.”

Rodriguez shared the surveillance video from his tire shop next door that captured part of the crash at the end. He said he was there at the time.

“When I see the smoke, I realized there was a car accident,” he said. “I hear people screaming.”

Investigators said the suspect stole a cell phone from an auto parts store and was chased by employees. He then ran across the street to a church, where he jumped into a woman’s vehicle.

Officers said the suspect tried to push the woman out of the car, but she had her seatbelt on.

The suspect took off as the woman was trying to get out, hitting six to seven vehicles.

“She was trying to exit the vehicle but couldn’t because of her seatbelt,” said Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department.

After crashing into a pole, police said the suspect took off.

Officers were able to find him with the help of witnesses and take him into custody.

People who witnessed it are trying to make sense of the woman’s death and everything that happened.

“I feel really, really bad for the family. My condolences to the family. That was, that’s horrible,” Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident

Latest News

School districts across central Virginia have been grappling with not having enough bus drivers...
Central Virginia school districts grapple with bus driver shortage
A man walks past a public awareness sign for wearing protective masks and washing hands to help...
New COVID cases drop 10% globally, UN says
NASA says a fireball was visible 48 miles above the ocean off Camp Lejeune and was moving at...
WATCH: Fireball moving 32,000 mph spotted on camera
Fifth Street Station Parkway
New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden digs in with fellow Dems seeking deal on $3.5T plan