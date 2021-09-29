Virginia Film Festival returns to in-person events in October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is getting ready for its 2021 event, and for the first time since before the pandemic, it will feature in-person events.

The five-day festival starts on October 27. You can catch films like Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, The Power of the Dog, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kirsten Dunst, and C’mon C’mon with Joaquin Phoenix.

But it’s not only an in-person event, after the organizers say they learned a lot from last year.

“We were surprised,” said Virginia Film Festival Program Manager Chandler Ferrebee. “The drive-ins were very popular, and we’re so excited that we’re able to keep them, especially for our families and people who aren’t comfortable being in theaters yet. And then, our virtual program did a lot better than we thought it would. I think we’re happy to know that hunger is still there and we’re happy to be back in person with people.”

The festival will be following the Paramount Theater’s COVID guidelines, which means anyone over 12 years old will need to be masked and fully vaccinated or have a negative test to get in.

Once again this year, the Festival will present an array of special guests, including a tribute to award-winning actor Martha Plimpton, who will also discuss her latest film, Mass; Tony- nominated playwright and screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris; and Danny Strong, writer and executive producer of the new Hulu limited series Dopesick.

“We are thrilled to announce this program, and to welcome back audiences this year both in theatres and at our stunning drive-in venue, Morven Farm in eastern Albemarle County,” said Jody Kielbasa, director of the Virginia Film Festival and Vice Provost for the Arts at the University of Virginia. “There is something truly special about a film festival environment, and about our Festival in particular, that goes beyond the films we show. It is about the community that is created through the sharing and celebration of this remarkable art form, and the chance to come together and experience such a diverse array of films on a wide variety of topics that run the gamut of our emotions and our experiences in the world today.”

Masks will be required for all VAFF events held at indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status. In compliance with The Paramount Theater’s policy, VAFF events at The Paramount will require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours prior to the event, along with a photo ID.

The full 2021 VAFF program will be posted online at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 30. TIckets for all events will go on sale at noon on Tuesday, October 5 at virginiafilmfestival.org; in-person at the UVA Arts Box Office in the lobby of the UVA Drama Building, open T-F from noon to 5:00 PM; and by phone at 434-924-3376. Beginning Wednesday, October 27, tickets will also be available at the Festival’s Downtown Box Office in the lobby of Violet Crown.

Opening Night Film on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The latest film from Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, is a love letter to journalists that brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in Ennui-sur-Blasé, a fictional 20th Century French city. The film, which received a nine-minute standing ovation following its recent premiere at Cannes, features a star-studded cast including Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson. Presented by UVA Arts: Office of the Provost and Vice Provost for the Arts.

Gala Screening on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Drawing from the stories of real cowboys, The Harder They Fall executes the classic hallmarks of the genre in a way that is both fun and refreshingly modern. When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), the man who murdered his parents, is being released from prison, he rounds up a gang to track the man down and get his revenge. At the same time, Rufus assembles his own fearsome crew to confront Nat. Fueled by passion and bent on destruction, both gangs move toward a deadly face off in this action-packed revisionist Western.

Gala Screening on Friday, October 29, 2021

From Pablo Larraín comes the highly-anticipated Spencer, a reimagining of the events that impelled Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) to end her marriage with Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) and leave the British royal family. This biographical psychological film, written by Steven Knight, and also featuring Timothy Spall and Jack Nielen, delves into the complex inner world of a woman who “decides, somehow, not to be the queen” over the course of three fateful days. Presented by UVA Gamma Knife Center.

Centerpiece Film on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Fresh off of its recent world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival, where director Jane Campion won the Silver Lion for Best Direction, The Power of the Dog is a powerful exploration of masculinity and love in 1925 in the American West. The charismatic rancher Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) inspires fear and awe in those around him. But when his brother George (Jesse Plemons) brings home his new wife Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, played by newcomer Kodi Smit-McPhee, Phil finds himself exposed to the possibility of love. Presented by Truist.

Gala Screening on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch, on the heels of an acclaimed performance in The Power of the Dog, is also earning raves for his portrayal of eccentric artist Louis Wain in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. Wain’s highly creative and at times psychedelic paintings of cats helped transform the public’s perceptions of felines forever. Presented by Watermark Design and supported by Wells Fargo Bank N.A.

Closing Night Film on Sunday, October 31, 2021

C’mon, C’mon, from writer-director Mike Mills, tells the story of Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and his young nephew (Woody Norman), who forge a tenuous but transformational relationship when they are unexpectedly thrown together in this delicate and deeply moving story about the connections between adults and children, and between the past and the future. Presented by The Paramount Theater.

Special Guests

Award-winning actress Martha Plimpton will come to the Virginia Film Festival for a tribute event highlighting her remarkable career, and for a screening of her latest film, Mass, which follows a private talk between two sets of parents as they attempt to move forward, years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart. Plimpton has consistently wowed audiences and critics alike for her work on stage, screen, and television. First rising to prominence for her role in Richard Donner’s The Goonies, her many film credits have included the Disney sequel Frozen 2, The Mosquito Coast, Running on Empty, Parenthood, and Small Town Murder Songs. She was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Virginia Chance in the FOX sitcom Raising Hope and won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance on CBS’s The Good Wife. On Broadway, Plimpton has received Tony nominations for her roles in The Coast of Utopia, Top Girls, and Pal Joey.

The Virginia Film Festival will present award-winning writer and actor Jeremy O. Harris with the 2021 American Perspectives Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinema. Harris is an award-winning playwright and actor best known for Slave Play, which broke the record for most Tony nominations for a non-musical play in 2020. In his first foray into screenwriting, Harris co-wrote A24′s 2021 film Zola with director Janicza Bravo. He has an overall television deal with HBO and is a co-producer for the second season of the hit series Euphoria. Harris also recently appeared on the HBO Max reboot of the hit show Gossip Girl.

Danny Strong is the writer and executive producer of the new Hulu limited series Dopesick. Beginning his career as an actor in numerous classic films and TV shows, Strong transitioned into screenwriting and producing, with his scripts Recount (2007) and Game Change (2008), both of which became award-winning HBO films. He is a prolific writer, director, and producer, working on films including The Butler (2013), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay: Part I and II (2014; 2015), and his 2017 directorial debut, Rebel in the Rye. Strong was co-creator and executive producer of the FOX drama Empire, and wrote and directed several episodes. As an actor, he is well-known for the five seasons he played Jonathan on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the four seasons he played Doyle on Gilmore Girls, and for being on seasons 4 and 6 of Mad Men.

Spotlight Screenings

Once again, the Virginia Film Festival will present a lineup of some of the most acclaimed films on the current festival circuit. The 2021 lineup includes:

Belfast - Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, and featuring Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter, and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960′s. Supported by Wegmans Food Market Inc.

Dopesick - Starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, and filmed in Virginia, Dopesick examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. The Hulu limited series was inspired by the bestselling book by Beth Macy, who will join writer and executive producer Danny Strong for a discussion after the screening of an upcoming episode. Presented by Virginia Film Office and supported by Virginia Festival of the Book.

Flee - This animated documentary from Executive Producer Riz Ahmed follows the story of Amin, an Afghan man who arrived alone in Denmark when he was 16. Now 36 and on the verge of marriage, a secret from his past threatens to ruin the life he has built for himself. This innovative documentary explores a harrowing immigrant experience that remains relevant to this day.

The Hand of God - Academy Award-winning writer and director Paolo Sorrentino (Il Divo, The Great Beauty, The Young Pope) delivers his most personal story yet. The story of a young boy, Fabietto Schisa, in the tumultuous Naples of the 1980s. It’s a story full of unexpected joys, like the arrival of football legend Diego Maradona, and an equally unexpected tragedy, as fate, joy, and tragedy intertwine to set Fabietto’s future in motion. Supported by WTJU 91.1 FM.

Last Night in Soho - From acclaimed director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Shaun of the Dead) comes a stylish and ambitious psychological horror film. Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to travel back to the 1960s where she meets a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker. Supported by Woodard Properties.

Parallel Mothers - In Pedro Almodóvar’s highly-anticipated film, two single women, Janis (Penélope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), meet in a hospital room where they are going to give birth. While middle-aged Janis is thrilled with her impending delivery, the adolescent Ana is traumatized. The few words the two share in the hospital hallways forge a bond that complicates and changes their lives in decisive ways. Presented by Violet Crown Cinema.

Petite Maman - In director Céline Sciamma’s follow up to Portrait of a Lady on Fire, eight-year-old Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mom, Marion, used to play and built the treehouse she’s heard so much about. One day her mother abruptly leaves. That’s when Nelly meets a girl (Gabrielle Sanz) her own age in the woods building a treehouse. Her name is Marion.

The Speech - Based on Fabrice Caro’s bestselling novel The Speech, director Laurent Tirard’s 2020 Cannes Official Selection comedy makes its U.S. premiere. Adrien (Benjamin Lavernhe), recently dumped at thirty-five, awaits a reconciliation text message from his ex during a seemingly never-ending family dinner. This film is a warm and hilarious study of character and family. Supported by Jamie White Real Estate.

Worst Person in the World - The final film in acclaimed director Joachim Trier’s “Oslo Trilogy” follows Julie (Renate Reinsve), who is turning thirty. Her older, successful graphic novelist boyfriend Aksel (Anders Danielsen Lie) is looking to settle down, but when she gatecrashes a party and meets the young and charming Elvind (Herbert Nordrum), Julie dives headlong into yet another new relationship that she hopes will offer her perspective—only to find some life choices are already behind her. Presented by C-VILLE Weekly.

Drive-In Movies at Morven

Following its highly popular debut in 2020, the VAFF Drive-In Movie Series returns to the picturesque Morven Farm in eastern Albemarle County with an outstanding lineup of new feature films and a Halloween-themed classic. This year’s drive-in features will include The French Dispatch, a special Halloween night celebration of the cult classic The Addams Family, and more! Presented by Morven Farm and UVA Arts: Office of the Provost and Vice Provost of the Arts.

For more information on what to expect at the Drive-In, what safety precautions will be in place, and other frequently asked questions, visit virginiafilmfestival.org/drive-movies-faq. American Perspectives Series

Now in its second year, the VAFF’s American Perspective series returns with a collection of films that showcase the complicated and diverse stories that make up the complex and challenging realities of America today.

Jockey - An aging horse jockey attempts to win one last title on a championship horse, but past injuries and age make him question his ability to ride. His goals are further complicated by the arrival of a rookie rider claiming to be his son. Jockey tells the tale of a man coming to grips with the perils of aging against the exciting backdrop of horse racing. Supported by Three Notch’d Brewing Company.

Socks on Fire - Documentary filmmaker Bo McGuire returns to his hometown of Hokes Bluff, Alabama to find that his Aunt Sharon—his favorite childhood relative—had locked her gay, drag-queen brother, Uncle John, out of the family home. Through a series of stylized reenactments spun in with family VHS footage, this documentary illustrates the fluidity of identity, personality, and performance present in McGuire’s own hometown, among his kin, and among the many women who’ve been a force in Bo’s life. Supported by IX Art Park.

Storm Lake - Jerry Risius and Beth Levison’s documentary takes audiences inside the Storm Lake Times, a family-run newspaper serving an Iowa town that has seen its share of changes in the 40 years since Big Agriculture came to the area. Pulitzer-winning editor Art Cullen and his team dedicate themselves to keeping the paper alive as local journalism dies out. Presented by The Daily Progress.

Try Harder! - At Lowell High School where cool kids are nerds, nearly everyone has an amazing talent, and the majority of the students are Asian-American, the things that make a person stand out can feel commonplace. Debbie Lum’s humorous and heart-filled documentary sheds light on the American college application process and the often paralyzing reality that the most diverse American generation faces as they try to navigate it. Supported by UVA Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Red Rocket - Mikey Davies (Simon Rex), aka “Mikey Saber”, is a washed-up porn star, forced to move back to the small Texas hometown he thought he’d escaped for good. The newest film from Sean Baker, director of Tangerine and The Florida Project, is a darkly funny, raw, and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him.

We Burn Like This - When 22-year-old Rae, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, is targeted by Neo-Nazis, her ancestors’ trauma becomes real. Shortly afterwards, she returns home to her mother and uncovers the truth about a childhood accident. This coming-of-age story follows Rae on her journey to forgive herself, her mother, and the broken world while showing the inherited effects of historical trauma and the strength of survival and healing.

Zola - Inspired by a real-life, 148-tweet viral thread, Zola follows a waitress and dancer, Zola (Taylour Paige), who gets pulled into a wild ride of a road trip with customer and fellow exotic dancer Stefani (Riley Keough), hitting clubs in Tampa with a plan to make as much money as possible. Zola soon realizes the plan is far more nefarious than it seemed. Supported by 101 Jamz and UVA Department of Drama.

Women in Film

The VAFF once again presents a swath of impressive work from women filmmakers in our Women in Film series, illuminating the breadth and depth of creativity within the field. This year’s series includes:

Hive - Based on a true story, writer-director Blerta Basholli’s feature debut delves into the life of Fahrije Hoti (Yllka Gashi). After her husband’s disappearance during the Kosovo War, Hoti decides to make and sell ajvar, a red pepper spread, with the other women of the town as a means of survival, but Hoti’s actions are viewed by many as a revolt. Facing both verbal and physical attacks by the town and her own family, Hoti is determined to persevere.

Julia - Oscar-nominated RBG filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West combine never-before-seen archival footage, personal photos, and first-person narratives to offer new perspectives on overseas spy turned legendary cookbook author and television superstar Julia Child, who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even women. Supported by Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge and The Whiskey Jar.

The Meaning of Hitler - Shot in nine countries and taking inspiration from the 1978 Sebastian Haffner book of the same name, this documentary explores what Hitler means amidst current waves of white supremacy, antisemitism, and the weaponization of history.

Mothering Sunday - From screenwriter Alice Birch (Normal People, Lady Macbeth) and director Eva Husson (Bang Gang, Girls of the Sun) comes a richly sensual adaptation of Graham Swift’s award-winning novel starring recent Emmy Award winner Josh O’Connor (The Crown) and Odessa Young. The film follows a young maid whose memories of a forbidden dalliance return ten years later when she is trying to make sense of a novel she is writing. The film also features Colin Firth and Olivia Colman. Supported by 200 South Street Inn.

Other films include Aloners, Beans, End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock, Monkey Beach, Nudo Mixteco, Storm Lake, Try Harder!, and Zola.

VAFF and VPM Once again this year, the Festival is proud to partner with VPM to present films offering unique perspectives on issues of great importance to Virginia and Virginians. This year’s films are:

Mending Walls - Artist Hamilton Glass challenges 30 artists from different cultural backgrounds to collaborate on 16 murals in Richmond, VA about race, status, and experiences. The film shows how the artists got to know each other through difficult conversations, how working together ultimately opened their eyes and hearts to the differences between all of us, and how these murals became a symbol of hope. Supported by UVA Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

How the Monuments Came Down - In the summer of 2020, demonstrators filled the streets to protest against systemic racism following the murder of George Floyd. How the Monuments Came Down reveals the historic roots of white supremacy and Black resistance in Richmond since the end of the Civil War. Through personal stories from descendants and history-makers, the film uncovers how Confederate monuments came to shape Richmond’s landscape and why protestors demanded they come down. The screening will be followed by a discussion, moderated by Angie Miles and featuring directors Hannah Ayers and Lance Warren, along with Joe Rogers, civic activist and education programs manager at the American Civil War Museum in Richmond. Supported by UVA Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Documentaries

A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks - This documentary explores the power of images in advancing racial, economic, and social equality as seen through the lens of Gordon Parks, one of America’s most trailblazing artists, and the generation of young photographers, filmmakers, and activists he inspired. Presented by Charlottesville Radio Group and supported by WarnerMedia.

Citizen Ashe - This documentary, a partnership between CNN Films and HBO Max, tells the story of sports legend, social activist, and Richmond, Virginia native Arthur Ashe. Known to most by a stellar tennis career culminating in triumphs at Wimbledon, the US Open and the Australian Open, in addition to being the first black player ever selected to the US Davis Cup Team, the film uncovers how Ashe’s personal evolution made him a leader in the Civil Rights movement and an advocate for all oppressed peoples around the world prior to his death from AIDS-related complications in 1993. Presented by United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

The First Step - Director Brandon Kramer follows political commentator and author Van Jones as he works across party lines in a deeply divided America on landmark criminal justice reform and for a more humane response to the addiction crisis. Supported by CBS19 News and UVA Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The Kids - Twenty-six years ago, Larry Clark’s gritty shoestring-budget movie Kids, featuring unknown and amateur actors, became an unlikely hit and shocked audiences with its frank sexuality. Now this documentary goes back and examines the many lives that were upended by the film, which also launched the careers of Rosario Dawson and Chloë Sevigny.

Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story - This documentary adventure recounts the incredible life story of British-born Amazonian cowboy turned U.S. TV star, Stan Brock, who sacrificed everything for his unwavering mission to unite a nation.

Not Going Quietly - When tireless social and political advocate Ady Barkan was diagnosed with ALS in 2015, he did not let it cool his passion for change-making. Director Nicholas Bruckman follows the journey in this powerful and surprisingly uplifting film. Supported by Hirschler.

Stay Prayed Up - Stay Prayed Up is a foot-stomping, soul-stirring documentary that follows the Branchettes, a legendary North Carolina gospel group led by the force of nature that is Lena Mae “Mother” Perry. Now in her 50th year as bandleader, Perry and her group have packed churches and lifted hearts throughout the South and as far away as Ireland. The film follows the Branchettes as they record their first, fully live album, a hallmark in the canon of Black gospel groups. Stay Prayed Up is a testament to the fact that music, and faith, are nothing without the fire that fuels them. Supported by UVA Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Other documentaries include End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock, How the Monuments Came Down, Julia, Love and Fury, Mayor Pete, The Meaning of Hitler, Mending Walls, Socks on Fire, Storm Lake, Truth Tellers, and Try Harder!

Spotlight on Virginia Filmmaking

The Festival will shine a spotlight on an impressive collection of films that were made in Virginia or have roots in the Commonwealth. The Spotlight on Virginia Filmmaking series is presented by the Virginia Film Office.

Machinery of Dreams - After her mother is hospitalized due to a car crash, eight-year-old Lily goes to stay with her aunt and grandmother, who suffers from dementia in this fantastical tale from Charlottesville filmmaker Eric Hurt. When her grandmother tells Lily a fairy tale to pass the time, it becomes clear that it is not a fairytale at all, and the girl ventures into the story in search of a talisman to save her mother. Supported by Charlottesville and Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Truth Tellers - Truth Tellers is a new documentary film chronicling the lives of courageous Americans fighting for racial equity, environmental justice, and indigenous rights through the eyes of Robert Shetterly, the longtime activist and artist whose portrait series Americans Who Tell The Truth has traveled the country for the past two decades. Presented by United Way of Greater Charlottesville and supported by UVA Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Other Virginia films include Dopesick, Mending Walls, and How the Monuments Came Down.

LGBTQIA+ Focus

Jump, Darling - Russell, an actor turned drag queen, escapes to his grandmother’s house in the country, only to find that his grandmother, Margaret (Cloris Leachman), is in steep decline. He decides to move in with her, and begins to perform drag at the local college bar as his alter ego “Fishy Falters.”A vibrant portrayal of a family in transition, Jump Darling is an exploration of familial bonds and the formation of queer identity.

Mayor Pete - Mayor Pete follows the first openly gay presidential candidate, Pete Buttigieg, as he runs for president, into the pandemic, and finally to his appointment as Cabinet member to the Biden administration. A powerful look into one of the most tense campaigns of our time, this is a story of perseverance and politics. Supported by The Jefferson Trust and UVA Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Other LGBTQIA+ Focus films include Flee and Socks on Fire.

Korean Film Series

This series is programmed by VAFF guest programmer Hyeyon Moon, independent filmmaker who is currently teaching film at the School of Continuing and Professional Studies at UVA. Supported by Korean Cultural Center - Washington, D.C. and UVA Korea Society.

Aloners - Jin-ah (Gong Seung-yeon) prefers to be alone, blocking out the world at any given moment, but when a neighbor dies alone in his apartment, Jin-ah must face the root of her desire for solitude. In a time when isolation has become the world’s normal, director Hong Seong-eun’s drama unpacks the difficult yet rewarding experience of human connection.

Fighter - In order to bring her father to South Korea, Jina, a North Korean refugee, takes a job as a cleaner at a boxing gym. Inspired by the other female boxers, Jina falls into the world of boxing herself. Portraying the physical and mental fight of a woman in the face of discrimination, Jero Yun’s second film is realistic and emotionally raw.

I Don’t Fire Myself - When technical administrator Jeong-eun (Yoo Da-in) is suddenly dispatched to a subcontracting company in Nowheresville, pushed by her chauvinistic bosses, she is in no mood to make friends. Yet as she sees her new co-workers’ diligence in the face of demanding conditions and impossibly low pay, she experiences a change in heart. Lee Tae-gyeom’s first feature is an impassioned plea against workplace discrimination and the exploitation of the weak.

In Front of Your Face - A middle-aged actress is re-adjusting to life in Korea after moving back in with her sister, in auteur director Hong Sang-soo’s latest feature Meanwhile, a certain director has asked her to join his latest film, and at first, she refuses. She eventually decides to meet him in Seoul to discuss the project, but as rain begins to fall in the city, the night takes an unexpected turn.

Indigenous Americans in Film

The VAFF is proud to present its inaugural Indigineous Americans in Film series, showcasing the work of Indigenous American filmmakers and providing a platform for discussion around the complex issues facing this population today, The series is programmed by Adriana Greci Green, curator of Indigenous Arts of the Americas at The Fralin Museum of Art. Presented by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Beans - Director Tracey Deer’s debut feature recounts the coming-of-age of a young Mohawk girl (Kiawenti:io Tarbell), nicknamed Beans, during the Oka Crisis, a 78-day land dispute between the indigenous Mohawk people and the town of Oka, Quebec, Canada. Presented by United Way of Greater Charlottesville.

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock - A group of indigenous women risk their lives to stop the Dakota Access oil pipeline construction that desecrated their ancient burial and prayer sites and threatens their land, water, and very existence. In the process, they must face the personal costs of leadership, even as their own lives and identities are transformed by one of the great political and cultural events of the early 21st century. Supported by Piedmont Environmental Council and UVA Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Love and Fury - Filmmaker Sterlin Harjo follows Native artists as they navigate their careers in the US and abroad. The film explores the immense complexities each artist faces of their own identity as Native artists, as well as advancing Native art into a post-colonial world.

Monkey Beach - Lisa (Grace Dove) returns to her hometown in Kitamaat Village to save her brother Jimmy (Joel Oulette), who is lost at sea, from a fate she has foreseen since childhood. Over the course of her journey, she encounters ghosts, Sasquatches, and figures from Haisla stories, all while coming to terms with her past, her identity, and her dysfunctional family.

Jewish and Israeli Film Series

This series is curated by VAFF guest programmer Ilya Tobvis, artistic and managing director of JxJ—the newly combined Washington Jewish Film and Music Festivals.

Neighbors - In a village on the Syrian-Turkish border in the early 80s, six-year-old Sero experiences his first year at an Arab school. Sero struggles to reconcile what he knows of his long-time neighbors, a loving Jewish family, with his teacher’s vilifying teachings of the Jewish enemy. With comedy and satire, this film depicts a childhood that manages to find light moments between dictatorship and dark drama, connecting his memories of the Syrian tragedy to the present.

Persian Lessons - Giles, a Jewish man from Belgium, pretends to be half-Iranian in order to avoid persecution at a concentration camp. However, his freedom hinges on his ability to teach one of the Nazi officials Farsi, a language he does not speak.

The Raft - Four teens, all die hard soccer fans, construct a raft to sail from Israel to Cyprus to watch the World Cup. When the normal perils of being a teenager are combined with the very real danger of sailing a handmade float across the Mediterranean, the relationships within the group are put to the test.

Indigeneity In Mexico

This series is programmed by VAFF guest programmer Federico Cuatlacuatl, a Choula, Puebla, Mexico-born indigenous artist and assistant professor of Studio Art at the UVA.

Nudo Mixteco - Set against the backdrop of the annual Festival of San Mateo, writer-director Ángeles Cruz weaves a rich tapestry of three Indigenous women navigating love, sex, and desire within the often-crushing strictures of customs and traditions.

La Utopía de la Mariposa - Lucas Avendaño is one of the most important artists in the Muxe community and a stage dancer whose skill has taken him all over the world. On May 10th, 2018, his brother, Bruno Alonso Avendaño, disappeared with little explanation from the Secretary of the Navy, where he worked. Since then, Lucas has used his art in the performing and digital theatre scene to search for his missing brother and denounce the injustices of the state.

Middle Eastern and South Asian Sidebar

This series is programmed by VAFF guest programmer Samhita Sunya, assistant professor of Cinema in UVA’s Department of Middle Eastern and South Asian Language and Cultures. Supported by the UVA Institute of the Humanities and Global Cultures and the UVA Department of Middle Eastern & South Asian Languages & Cultures.

Dachra - Tunisia’s first horror movie, Dachra follows three young journalism students who venture to an isolated village in order to solve a gruesome criminal case that has gone cold. Over the course of their stay, they become trapped in the village and discover something far more sinister than they could have ever imagined.

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Pawo Choyning Dorji’s directorial debut follows Ugyen Dorji, an aspiring singer who dreams of moving to Australia, but is instead forced to teach in “the world’s most remote school.” The children of the school try to give him a warm welcome, and through their innocent efforts, they show Dorji what impact he can make on their lives—as well as on his own—through teaching.

Sudanese Film Group Shorts - During the 1970s and 1980s, as a myriad religious and political factions waged an endless civil war in Sudan, a group of filmmakers banded together to make a series of compelling short films. This program of eight shorts shines a light on a forgotten chapter of film history.

Shorts Program

Programmed by VAFF guest programmer and filmmaker Joe Fab, the VAFF will present two thematic shorts packages in 2021: Facing Reality and Being Human, featuring eight short films including Calf Rope; Feeling Through; Full Picture; “Hello,” We Lied; Saving Juliette; Still Home; Weep Not; and When We Were Bullies.

For complete information regarding the Virginia Film Festival, visit virginiafilmfestival.org. The full 2021 VAFF schedule will be available online at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 30, and tickets will go on sale to the public at noon on Tuesday, October 5.

The 2021 VAFF Press Room can be accessed at virginiafilmfestival.org/pressroom.

