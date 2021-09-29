Advertise With Us
Survey to help identify who in Augusta County needs high-speed internet

People in the county have until Thursday, Sept. 30 to fill out the survey.
A representative of All Points Internet Service Provider talks to the Augusta County Board of...
A representative of All Points Internet Service Provider talks to the Augusta County Board of Supervisors during a meeting in Verona on August 25, 2021.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - After years of working on internet access, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors have a chance to close the digital divide.

The board is part of a regional effort that could provide universal broadband for thousands who are currently without. But first they need to find the people still stuck with slow internet connections.

A survey came out this week and people in Augusta County have until Thursday to fill it out.

Augusta County is one of seven counties in the Shenandoah Valley partnering with internet service provider All Points, Dominion Energy, and Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative. Together they want to create a new network that would run fiber to the homes of nearly 7,000 families in Augusta County.

It’s only for areas without high-speed internet. The survey is a part of the effort to find people in need.

“We understand through a social media post with a link in a short time window to do this that not everybody in Augusta County’s gonna be able to log on and say whether or not they have service,” Deputy County Administrator Jennifer Whetzel said.

Whetzel says they understand there are whole areas without service, so even just a few responses from those areas will let them know.

All Points would be responsible for more than half the $63 million project. Augusta County has committed $8.4 million. The project depends on getting a grant for $21 million from the state.

The All Points Broadband Survey is available through Thursday.

