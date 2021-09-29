Advertise With Us
Sunny and pleasant

Dry stretch through the weekend
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Partly sunny and pleasant conditions can be expected for the remainder of the day. High pressure is building in behind the front that brought hail and a few storms yesterday. We’ll see more seasonal temperatures for the next few days. Humidity levels will also be more comfortable. Our next chance for widespread rain will arrive early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

