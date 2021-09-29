Sunny and pleasant
Dry stretch through the weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Partly sunny and pleasant conditions can be expected for the remainder of the day. High pressure is building in behind the front that brought hail and a few storms yesterday. We’ll see more seasonal temperatures for the next few days. Humidity levels will also be more comfortable. Our next chance for widespread rain will arrive early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Tuesday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
