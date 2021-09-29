Rockingham County applies for grant to bring broadband to unserved areas

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County officials say they have started the process to bring universal fiber-to-fiber broadband to “unserved” areas of the county.

After applying for a grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), county officials are hoping to identify all unserved areas (those with no way to access broadband for their home or business).

“Looking at where can we provide service. Some counties in the state have provided service and have been able to set up smaller service areas. We are a large county, a mountainous county, with different terrain. It has been a real challenge to identify how that service can be provided,” Rockingham County administrator, Stephen King explained.

County officials say decisions on the project will be made in December, so residents should fill out the survey within the next couple of weeks. King says it will take a couple of years to implement service.

“There will be a process for the actual implementation. The county has a commitment of just under $9 million assuming the grant funds we get covers the other percentage and we are optimistic about that,” King said.

For more information or to submit a response to the survey, click here.

