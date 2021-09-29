Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rockingham County applies for grant to bring broadband to unserved areas

Rockingham County Administration Center
Rockingham County Administration Center(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County officials say they have started the process to bring universal fiber-to-fiber broadband to “unserved” areas of the county.

After applying for a grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), county officials are hoping to identify all unserved areas (those with no way to access broadband for their home or business).

“Looking at where can we provide service. Some counties in the state have provided service and have been able to set up smaller service areas. We are a large county, a mountainous county, with different terrain. It has been a real challenge to identify how that service can be provided,” Rockingham County administrator, Stephen King explained.

County officials say decisions on the project will be made in December, so residents should fill out the survey within the next couple of weeks. King says it will take a couple of years to implement service.

“There will be a process for the actual implementation. The county has a commitment of just under $9 million assuming the grant funds we get covers the other percentage and we are optimistic about that,” King said.

For more information or to submit a response to the survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

Governor Northam announces Italian cured meats producer to establish first U.S. operation in Virginia
(Source: CNN)
Respiratory viruses on the rise, especially in kids
(FILE)
SMJH offering free flu shots in Charlottesville Oct. 2
COVID-19
VDH: 866,776 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,750 deaths
Deputy K-9 Cara died while on Duty in December 2020.
Augusta County bridge named in memory of Deputy K-9 Cara