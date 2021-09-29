Police expanding presence on UVA Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More officers will be on patrol around the University of Virginia starting Thursday, September 29. This is due to a number of factors, most notably gun violence.

“We’ve heard the concerns of many people that were involved, and we’re taking proactive steps to address,” UVA Police Captain Bryant Hall said.

Four additional officers will be present on the UVA Corner and on UVA Grounds between 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. every Thursday through Saturday.

“They’re dedicated to the Corner, specifically, as well as the joint patrol area, which is the adjacent neighbors,” Hall said.

The UVA Police Department’s new Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS) is a team effort.

“We’ve established this unit in conjunction with our partners at the Charlottesville Police Department, and we’ve been in constant communication with them,” Hall said. “This unit is to complement the efforts that they’re making in crime prevention.”

Officers in the COPS program focused on meeting with UVA Corner businesses Wednesday, September 29. Capt. Hall says those officers wanted to meet with managers and owners to better familiarize themselves with them.

Hall says he hopes this presence eases parents’ and students’ concerns.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.