New Wawa location may be coming to Charlottesville

Fifth Street Station Parkway
Fifth Street Station Parkway(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville may be getting a Wawa gas station on 5th Street Extended.

If the plan is approved, Wawa would replace the Hardee’s restaurant that is currently on the property near the corner of Fifth Street Southwest and Fifth Street Station Parkway.

A site plan conference for the location is scheduled for 10 a.m. October 20.

