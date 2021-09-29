Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

New VIA building opens for adults with autism and special needs

New VIA building on Hillsdale Dr. in Albemarle County.
New VIA building on Hillsdale Dr. in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By Riley Wyant
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Adults with special needs in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County area have a new building and resource at their disposal.

Over 100 people gathered to watch the grand opening celebration for the Virginia Institute of Autism Center for Adolescent and Adult Autism Services. The new building is located on 491 Hillsdale Drive in the former building for The Senior Center.

The building will include a life skills center, meal preparation kitchen, and social activities center to teach skills to adults with special needs.

First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam spoke at the ribbon cutting.

“As I look out at beautiful audience today, I’m reminded that diversity there is strength. People who think differently, have changed the world,” Pamela Northam said.

After the ribbon cutting, families were able to go inside for an open house and get a tour of the new center.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Charlottesville Fire Department truck
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
A representative of All Points Internet Service Provider talks to the Augusta County Board of...
Survey to help identify who in Augusta County needs high-speed internet
The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville
Blue Ridge Health District makes vaccines convenient at YMCA
Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses