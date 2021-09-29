Missouri city running into roadblocks in attempt to purchase Charlottesville statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Missouri city hoping to get Charlottesville’s statue of Sacagawea and Lewis & Clark is running into some issues.

The Saint Louis Times reports representatives of the Osage Nation want St. Charles to abandon its effort. In a letter to the city, they say St. Charles would be perpetuating an outdated view of Native American women by displaying the statue.

St. Charles is also struggling to raise money through a GoFundMe campaign to pay for the statue’s relocation. So far, the campaign has received less than $4,000 of its goal of $50,000.

