Imagining A Just Cville discusses criminal justice system in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Imagining a Just Cville committee met Tuesday night to discuss findings in research as well as changes that could be made to the criminal justice system in Charlottesville.

“I would like to provide an attorney to be able to represent people when they come in for that first appearance, but not just to be present but to be an active participant in those proceedings,” said Elizabeth Murtagh, Charlottesville and Albemarle County’s chief public defender.

This stems from the data collected regarding disparities in arrests from 2011 to 2020.

“Black inmates were also less likely to be released on bond or under pretrial supervision than were white inmates throughout the decade,” Criminal Justice Planner Neal Goodloe said.

There is also a push for bringing in people outside of officers to assist with calls that may not require a police officer.

“I’ve had a move over the last three years to civilianize positions that police officers were performing that had nothing to do with policing,” former Charlottesville Police Chief Rashall Brackney said.

Overall data suggested there are many disparities between race in the legal system and this committee is looking for more research to help address these problems.

