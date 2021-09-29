New data released on human trafficking in Virginia

(WDBJ) - News that singer R. Kelly was convicted on nine counts in a sex trafficking trial is shining a light once again on the problem.

New data from the Human Trafficking Institute released this month shows in Virginia last year, two new human trafficking cases were brought in federal court, resulting in the convictions of six people. That number does not take into account state cases, and it’s lower than many previous years, because courts were closed for awhile during the pandemic.

Legal experts want to send a warning to traffickers: they face serious consequences if convicted.

“I hope one of the messages is that the sentences are very severe,” said Lindsey Roberson, director of legal engagement for the Human Trafficking Institute. “Everyone that is prosecuted for trafficking at the federal level faces significant prison time.”

“Traffickers are also subject to mandatory restitution to repay their victims for their losses that were incurred as a result of exploitation. Sometimes we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Roberson said.

Roberson said specialized investigators are needed to recognize the signs of trafficking. “And to learn how to investigate them and bring them to a prosecutor’s office and be able to prove coercion,” Roberson said.

The Human Trafficking Institute has begun tracking data on how most cases come to law enforcement’s attention.

“Most of the referrals are coming from the victims themselves, who identify themselves as being exploited. But then there were also a number of concerned consumers. There were folks at nail salons who were calling when they suspected signs of exploitation,” said Roberson. “There were people who were calling about students they suspected were involved in some sort of commercial exploitation as well.”

Knowing the signs is key, especially for anyone coming into contact with people who are vulnerable, including social services workers, educators and health care workers.

“There is really great data that shows trafficking victims often encounter health care providers, but health care providers have not been trained on how to recognize signs of trafficking,” said Roberson.

Who’s most vulnerable? People who have substance abuse dependency, youth who have run away from home or who have been in foster care, the homeless and people who have experienced violence or trauma are some of the most susceptible to traffickers.

In Roanoke, Street Ransom provides a safe space for victims of trafficking, but also offers education to people in the community on how to detect human trafficking.

For more information on training to detect human trafficking, call Street Ransom at 540-355-9535.

For help or to report suspected trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 1-888-373-7888 or text “233733″. This hotline is 24/7, toll-free, and confidential.

