Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

