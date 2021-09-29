Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Court asked to reconsider allowing Lee statue removal

Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a...
Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. - An enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was cut up and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue three weeks ago, but plaintiffs who failed to block the removal want Virginia’s Supreme Court to reconsider its decision allowing it.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that four property owners filed a request Wednesday for a rehearing alleging the justices made “several fundamental errors” in their Sept. 2 decision.

Restoring the monument would be ideal for the plaintiffs, but lawyer Patrick McSweeney says his clients “don’t think the state owns and controls the monument.”

The state wants to keep the monument and land while disavowing promises made to obtain them.

The petition states that allows the Commonwealth “to take property without compensation.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner
Charlie Anne Xavier (FILE)
Community rallying together to help mother fighting for her life after accident

Latest News

K-9 Officer Ally with Patrick Sheridan.
Louisa County K-9 Officer Ally teaching students an important lesson
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Imagining A Just Cville discusses criminal justice system in Charlottesville
Christopher and his mom, Melissa Martsolf
Charlottesville cancer patient works to complete her bucket list
Captain Bryant Hall
Police expanding presence on UVA Corner