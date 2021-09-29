Clearing skies, pleasant temperatures, and lower humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The cold front that delivered spotty rain, storms, and hail across the area is now to our southeast. Morning clouds and fog will give way to sunshine and pleasant conditions for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be seasonal, and humidity will be comfortable. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Monday into Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & pleasant, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday : Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods or rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

