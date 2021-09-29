Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Clearing skies, pleasant temperatures, and lower humidity

Dry stretch of weather
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The cold front that delivered spotty rain, storms, and hail across the area is now to our southeast. Morning clouds and fog will give way to sunshine and pleasant conditions for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be seasonal, and humidity will be comfortable. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Monday into Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny & pleasant, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday : Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Tuesday: Cloudy, periods or rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines
Police say eight of the 11 people facing charges have been arrested - a photo was unavailable...
Police release names of 11 indicted on charges in hazing death of VCU student
Governor Ralph Northam holding a press briefing in Richmond.
Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 and vaccines in Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Pleasant Fall Days Ahead
nbc29 weather at noon
Warm and unsettled