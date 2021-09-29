Clearing skies, pleasant temperatures, and lower humidity
Dry stretch of weather
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The cold front that delivered spotty rain, storms, and hail across the area is now to our southeast. Morning clouds and fog will give way to sunshine and pleasant conditions for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be seasonal, and humidity will be comfortable. Our next chance for widespread rain will be Monday into Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny & pleasant, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog, Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50
Friday : Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Tuesday: Cloudy, periods or rain, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.