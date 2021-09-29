Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fire swept through a staple of the last 35 years on the University of Virginia Corner on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a fire at Coupes on Elliewood Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Officials believe a grease fire in the basement caused the spark.

Nobody was injured, but there is believed to be a lot of smoke damage.

“It looks like Coupes is pretty heavily damaged, but like I said, they stopped the fire from spreading to the two adjacent businesses, so it was a great stop,” said Jesse Heller, a Charlottesville firefighter.

Heller wants to remind people to never throw water on a grease fire because it can only make them worse.

