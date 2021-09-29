Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville Fire Department responds to fire on the UVA Corner

Charlottesville Fire Department truck
Charlottesville Fire Department truck
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fire swept through a staple of the last 35 years on the University of Virginia Corner on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a fire at Coupes on Elliewood Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Officials believe a grease fire in the basement caused the spark.

Nobody was injured, but there is believed to be a lot of smoke damage.

“It looks like Coupes is pretty heavily damaged, but like I said, they stopped the fire from spreading to the two adjacent businesses, so it was a great stop,” said Jesse Heller, a Charlottesville firefighter.

Heller wants to remind people to never throw water on a grease fire because it can only make them worse.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

New VIA building on Hillsdale Dr. in Albemarle County.
New VIA building opens for adults with autism and special needs
A representative of All Points Internet Service Provider talks to the Augusta County Board of...
Survey to help identify who in Augusta County needs high-speed internet
The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville
Blue Ridge Health District makes vaccines convenient at YMCA
Unless Congress passes a funding bill, the federal government will shut down at midnight...
Potential shutdown of Shenandoah National Park would harm surrounding businesses