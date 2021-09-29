Charlottesville City Market voted #1 farmers market in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market has a new honor for its fresh and local goodies. It’s been voted the number one farmers’ market in Virginia.

The American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition tallied votes from supporters and shoppers across the nation.

Charlottesville’s market came out on top in the commonwealth by more than 800 votes.

This is all part of the 13th Annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.