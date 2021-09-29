Advertise With Us
Charlottesville City Market voted #1 farmers market in Virginia

City Market
City Market
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville City Market has a new honor for its fresh and local goodies. It’s been voted the number one farmers’ market in Virginia.

The American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition tallied votes from supporters and shoppers across the nation.

Charlottesville’s market came out on top in the commonwealth by more than 800 votes.

This is all part of the 13th Annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration.

