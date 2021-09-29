Central Virginia school districts grapple with bus driver shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - School districts across central Virginia have been grappling with not having enough bus drivers to keep up with routes.

This shortage has led one school district to change its school hours.

Dinwiddie Middle and High School students will now be dismissed at 2 p.m. Sharing the news on Facebook, the district said this is part of their effort to assist bus drivers.

The change will be in place for the rest of the year.

All year long, other school districts also have been dealing with major shortages.

Just last week, Richmond Public Schools said they had 11 driver vacancies - four of which they expected to be filled. That announcement led to a delay in preschool transportation - which will now start Oct. 4 and extended day transportation will begin Oct. 11.

Some school busses have also had to make double backs - meaning they’re going back out and picking up kids after dropping off the first round of students.

A few days ago, Henrico said they still have about 100 openings for bus drivers. While several people are in the process of starting classes or getting certified, they’re hoping to hire people through their upcoming job fair on Oct. 16.

Chesterfield started the year down 100 bus drivers. They increased their pay to more than $20 an hour, and are offering bonuses for new and current drivers.

At least 33 people have entered a three-week training program.

Chesterfield said they are also planning a job fair specifically for bus drivers - which will happen Sept. 30 at Manchester Middle School from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

