CATEC gets upgrades thanks to United Way Day of Caring

United Way and CATEC partner for Day of Caring.
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center got some upgrades on Wednesday, September 29 as a part of the United Way’s Day of Caring.

The partnership between United Way and CATEC has been ongoing for years and for this Day of Caring, Pepsi-Cola of Central Virginia and Woodard Properties sent volunteers to make some improvements on campus.

“It’s an opportunity for local businesses to come out and serve nonprofits, and really just help us get things accomplished that we just don’t have time in the day to do,” CATEC Director Stephanie Carter said.

Pepsi and Woodard Properties volunteers got their hands dirty with paint and soil as they helped with projects.

“We pride ourselves on helping students and helping them finish projects, COVID has done a number on a lot of things in regards to students being in the classrooms and able to finish projects, so being able to come out and help finish those projects means a lot to us,” said Sena Becton, the HR administrator at Pepsi Cola Bottling Company of Central Virginia.

Pepsi volunteers painted a tractor shed that was built by CATEC students. Woodard Properties helped create a pollinator garden close to CATEC’s beehives.

“They provide a lot of relevancy to our students, students that are in our culinary arts program get to see how honey is made and where it comes from,” Carter said.

“I just think it’s a good way to give back. It gives you a chance to get out of the office, while also kind of getting to see what other local businesses and institutions are doing throughout Charlottesville,” said Marisa Nedina, a leasing consultant at Woodard Properties.

Carter says seeing businesses partners give back is a great way to help students develop core skills valued across all jobs.

“Seeing business partners take time out to provide service to the community, great customer service, and a hard work ethic really reinforces and models those skills for our students so we’re pleased to have them here for that reason as well,” Carter said.

