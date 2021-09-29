Beautiful Stretch of Fall Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful and pleasant Fall days to finish out the late week, as we wrap up September and kick off October. Cool to chilly overnights and pleasant afternoons. High pressure to our north will influence our weather into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will trend a little warmer this weekend. While Saturday is dry, watching later Sunday for the possibility of a few showers or storms. The timing of the next cold front is expected into early next week, to bring us rain.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool, patchy fog. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: low to mid 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 70s. Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Increasing clouds, chance of showers or storm late. High: upper 70s to near 80. Low: upper 50s to near 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: mid 70s. Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, showers. High: low to mid 70s. Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, showers. High: low 70s

