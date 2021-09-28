Warm and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We are tracking a slow moving cold front to our northwest. As we go through the remainder of the day a spotty shower or storm will potentially develop. A period of gusty wind and small hail may accompany the front as it moves through. Behind the front we’ll see clearing skies later tonight followed by a push of northerly wind. Sunshine and pleasantly cool conditions will be on tap for the rest of the week. Our next chance for any widespread rain will move in early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, spotty shower & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Evening shower or storm, Low: around 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

