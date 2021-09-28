Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Voter Rights Rally to be held in Waynesboro for National Voter Registration Day

The deadline to register to vote is October 12.
The deadline to register to vote is October 12.(WBTV File)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - September 28 is recognized as National Voter Registration Day. On Tuesday, community leaders in Waynesboro as well as Virginia Organizing plan to come together for a non-partisan voter rights rally.

Local leaders Stephanie Ward, Barbara Lee, Amanda Dameron and Andrea Jackson will provide information on current voting legislation that affects the commonwealth and voters across the U.S.

“We are making it open so that if anyone wants to speak on an issue or share their opinion, they can,” Jackson said. “It is a bit more action-oriented because I want people to come out if they are not registered.”

The rally will go from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to meet in front of Waynesboro’s Charles Yancey Municipal Building, or City Hall.

“It is one, registering people to vote. Two it is a rally and three it is a call to action to put pressure on our representatives to protect our rights to vote,” Jackson added.

Virginians are able to vote early and by mail ahead of the November 2 election.

Here are a few dates to keep in mind ahead of election day in Virginia:

  • Deadline to register to vote: October 12
  • Last day to vote early in person: October 30
  • Election Day: November 2

For more information on the upcoming election, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right) at Virginia's first gubernatorial debate on...
McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for first debate on eve of beginning of early voting
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe looks ahead at Nov. election against Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia gubernatorial candidates face off at candidate forum
People in and around Charlottesville are being called on to help Haiti
Former Haitian Ambassador to the U.S. speaks on earthquake aftermath
Khizr Khan and Larry Sabato react to turmoil in Afghanistan.
Khizr Khan, Sabato react to nightmare situation in Afghanistan