Voter Rights Rally to be held in Waynesboro for National Voter Registration Day

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - September 28 is recognized as National Voter Registration Day. On Tuesday, community leaders in Waynesboro as well as Virginia Organizing plan to come together for a non-partisan voter rights rally.

Local leaders Stephanie Ward, Barbara Lee, Amanda Dameron and Andrea Jackson will provide information on current voting legislation that affects the commonwealth and voters across the U.S.

“We are making it open so that if anyone wants to speak on an issue or share their opinion, they can,” Jackson said. “It is a bit more action-oriented because I want people to come out if they are not registered.”

The rally will go from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to meet in front of Waynesboro’s Charles Yancey Municipal Building, or City Hall.

“It is one, registering people to vote. Two it is a rally and three it is a call to action to put pressure on our representatives to protect our rights to vote,” Jackson added.

Virginians are able to vote early and by mail ahead of the November 2 election.

Here are a few dates to keep in mind ahead of election day in Virginia:

Deadline to register to vote: October 12

Last day to vote early in person: October 30

Election Day: November 2

For more information on the upcoming election, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.