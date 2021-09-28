Advertise With Us
Staunton Habitat for Humanity Restore reopening at new location one year after fire

Setting up the new Habitat for Humanity Restore in Staunton one year after a fire destroyed the...
Setting up the new Habitat for Humanity Restore in Staunton one year after a fire destroyed the original location.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Updated: 40 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - One year after a fire shut down the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Staunton, it’s reopening this weekend in a new space Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Habitat is buying.

People are working hard to get everything all set up at 818 Greenville Avenue in time for a grand opening Saturday.

The Restore is filled with all kinds of furniture, appliances, lighting -- everything for your home.

“This is like a big fundraiser, so everything that comes in by donation we are selling to raise money to build homes in the area and restore homes for our community,” said Angela Terry, the SAW Habitat for Humanity Restore director.

The Staunton Habitat Restore opens Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They are accepting donations.

