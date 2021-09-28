Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Pleasant Fall Days Ahead

Station App graphic
Station App graphic(WVIR)
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While not everyone saw rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. Clusters of storms that turned severe, developed and moved across northern and eastern positions of the viewing area. Many reports of various hail sizes with the storms. All of this activity in advance of a cold front, pushing south across the Mid-Atlantic. A few showers still remain possible overnight, but improving conditions are ahead.

Cooler and pleasant Fall weather will take us through the mid and late week, with cool to chilly overnights and mild afternoons. The weekend is currently, trending dry to start. However, later Sunday into Monday of next week, the next system looks to bring rain back across the region.

Tonight: Storms ending. Spotty showers may linger. Partly cloudy. Low: upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low to mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 70s. Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Increasing clouds, chance of showers late. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain. High: Mid 70s. Low: upper 50s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, some showers. High: low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Warm and unsettled
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Eye to the sky
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Warmer Tuesday. Spotty Showers/Storm