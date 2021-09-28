Pleasant Fall Days Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While not everyone saw rain Tuesday afternoon and evening. Clusters of storms that turned severe, developed and moved across northern and eastern positions of the viewing area. Many reports of various hail sizes with the storms. All of this activity in advance of a cold front, pushing south across the Mid-Atlantic. A few showers still remain possible overnight, but improving conditions are ahead.

Cooler and pleasant Fall weather will take us through the mid and late week, with cool to chilly overnights and mild afternoons. The weekend is currently, trending dry to start. However, later Sunday into Monday of next week, the next system looks to bring rain back across the region.

Tonight: Storms ending. Spotty showers may linger. Partly cloudy. Low: upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: low to mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 70s. Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Increasing clouds, chance of showers late. High: mid to upper 70s. Low: upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain. High: Mid 70s. Low: upper 50s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, some showers. High: low 70s.

