Nonprofit hosting golf tournament to honor teen fighting cancer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Yellow Door Foundation is hosting its first golf tournament to honor a 17-year-old lacrosse player battling terminal cancer.

YDF is a nonprofit that provides apartment homes for single families to meet the unique medical needs of patients with compromised immunity. It helped David Alexander during his treatment last fall for a type of bone cancer.

David made the decision last winter to forgo further treatment when the only option was to undergo an aggressive surgery that would involve the amputation of most of his lower body.

“We’re really thrilled that we can honor him and his courage this way. He’s a lacrosse player from Northern Virginia and the UVA Men’s Lacrosse Team has really rallied behind him and been so supportive of him and they will have a showing at our tournament, as well in his honor,” YDF Board Member Stacia Torrey said.

The tournament is set for October 8 at Old Trail Golf Club from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event is at capacity, but there are still sponsorship opportunities available.

“We still have a couple of sponsorships left if you go to our website, on the events page there are a few sponsorships left, and we’re inviting people if they want to come to the reception,” Torrey said.

The goal is to help the nonprofit open more apartments to families in need. Currently over 50% of families coming to UVA Children’s Hospital for treatment who need this special kind of housing can’t afford it.

