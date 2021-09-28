Advertise With Us
MHS JV and Varsity football against Louisa County canceled

Monticello High School (FILE)
Monticello High School (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School’s upcoming JV and Varsity football games against Louisa County have been canceled.

MHS Athletic Director Matthew Pearman posted on Twitter Tuesday, September 28, that the cancelation stems from an “abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, due to protocols related to COVID-19.”

The JV game was scheduled for Sept. 29, and Varsity was set for Sept. 30.

All tickets that have been pre-ordered through Ticket Spicket will be refunded.

NBC29 has reached out to school officials in both counties for more information.

