MHS JV and Varsity football against Louisa County canceled

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School’s upcoming JV and Varsity football games against Louisa County have been canceled.

MHS Athletic Director Matthew Pearman posted on Twitter Tuesday, September 28, that the cancelation stems from an “abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, due to protocols related to COVID-19.”

Monticello High School's JV & Varsity football games on Sept. 29 & Oct. 1 vs. Louisa have been canceled out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all involved, due to protocols related to COVID-19. Tickets purchased via TicketSpicket will be refunded. pic.twitter.com/WkPOrYieNT — Matthew Pearman, Sr. (@MonticelloAD) September 28, 2021

The JV game was scheduled for Sept. 29, and Varsity was set for Sept. 30.

All tickets that have been pre-ordered through Ticket Spicket will be refunded.

NBC29 has reached out to school officials in both counties for more information.

