Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in Northern Virginia

McAuliffe and Youngkin (FILE)
McAuliffe and Youngkin (FILE)(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are set to meet for the second and final debate in Virginia’s closely watched gubernatorial election.

Tuesday’s night’s hourlong debate will be held at a Northern Virginia community college and carried live by NBC television stations across the state.

Five weeks from Election Day and with early voting already underway, recent polls suggest a tight race between McAuliffe and Youngkin.

The first debate of the contest was devoid of big surprises or viral moments and largely focused on the candidates’ sharply divergent positions on abortion and COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 860,493 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,647 deaths
One year after a fire shut down the Habitat for Humanity Restore in Staunton, it’s reopening...
Staunton Habitat for Humanity Restore reopening at new location one year after fire
Virginia Employment Commission
VEC delays rollout of new unemployment system
Outside of the Albemarle County office building.
Albemarle County’s inequities highlighted ahead of opportunities for change