Madison Free Clinic now offers COVID-19 testing, expanded hours

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One of Madison County’s only health care facilities is offering more services for those in need, as well as those who can’t afford care.

Madison Free Clinic Executive Director Jana Jackson says a lot of people don’t know that the clinic exists as a vital health care resource.

“I encounter on a weekly basis people that had no clue that Madison even has a free clinic, let alone who the free clinic serves,” Jackson said. “Up until recently, we were the only medical facility in Madison County. A lot of the doctor’s offices had closed down.”

The free clinic is tucked behind an alley way on Main Street. Jackson hopes more people will use the Madison Free Clinic now that it has expanded its hour, and offers testing for COVID-19.

“Being able to have more hours is very essential, and there’s an increased amount of people that have no insurance or they’re underinsured, and so they qualify to come to the free clinic,” Jackson said.

She says some insurance policies do not cover certain dental and vision care, and Medicare patients don’t have prescription coverage.

The Madison Free Clinic can help with that, though: “A lot of them are very surprised that we’re able to offer so much, and the services that we give them,” Jackson said.

