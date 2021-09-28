Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school

According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the report of a possible firearm at the school.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s MLK Middle School briefly went on lockdown Tuesday morning after a parent reportedly saw a student with a gun outside the school.

According to police, the school went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the report of a possible firearm at the school.

Police say they searched the school with K9 units and didn’t find anything.

The school resumed normal activities following the lockdown.

Richmond Public Schools says any additional updates will be shared with parents.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

My Monticello, soon featured in Netflix exclusive film
Charlottesville author’s book featured by Netflix
David Alexander (FILE)
Nonprofit hosting golf tournament to honor teen fighting cancer
McAuliffe and Youngkin (FILE)
McAuliffe, Youngkin to meet for debate in Northern Virginia
COVID-19
VDH: 860,493 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 12,647 deaths