Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Eye to the sky

Improving mid-week
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our southeast is drifting away. A southerly wind circulating around it, will deliver another day of above normal temperatures and slightly higher humidity. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for a spotty shower or storm later today. Behind the front, a cooler and less humid air mass will filter into the region that will stay in place for the next several days. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Evening storm, clearing, Low: around60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlie Anne Xavier's GoFundMe Page
Charlottesville mother fighting for her life after a burn accident
Madison County football
Madison County football team forfeits upcoming game following “unsportsmanlike” locker room scene
Khaleesi Cuthriell. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Missing 3-year-old believed to be dead
(FILE)
Albemarle County Public Schools explains the decision to close Wednesday due to rain
Terry McAuliffe taking questions from students at the University of Virginia.
Terry McAuliffe calling on colleges and universities in Virginia to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Warmer Tuesday. Spotty Showers/Storm
nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny and warmer