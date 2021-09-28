Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our southeast is drifting away. A southerly wind circulating around it, will deliver another day of above normal temperatures and slightly higher humidity. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring a chance for a spotty shower or storm later today. Behind the front, a cooler and less humid air mass will filter into the region that will stay in place for the next several days. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Evening storm, clearing, Low: around60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.